Gerber’s EAB Lite Pocket Knife with replaceable blade just dropped under $10 Prime shipped

-
Reg. $13+ $10

Amazon is now offering the Gerber EAB Lite Pocket Knife for $9.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Home Depot. While we have seen it go for less in the past, this one has regularly sold for around $13 or more at Amazon over the last year and just hit the lowest we have tracked there since Black Friday 2020. Measuring out at 5.1-inches when open, this one features “deep finger grooves” for added grip, a handle that doubles as a money clip, and a stainless steel construction. It also stands out from the pack via the ability to replace the edge with your standard “contractor-grade replaceable utility blades.” Rated 4+ stars from over 5,300 Amazon customers. More details below. 

If the replaceable blades feature isn’t a must-have for you, consider the Gerber Paraframe Mini Knife at under $8 Prime shipped. This one also features a stainless steel construction but trades out the replaceable blades for a folding design with a pocket clip and frame locking. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,300 Amazon customers. 

While we are on the subject, be sure to check out our launch coverage for the new outdoor adventure-ready Smith & Wesson 24/7 Tanto Knife, and, just in time for camping season, the latest Old Timer Trail Boss knife lineup. We also still have a notable ongoing deal available on the Swiss+Tech Wallet Multi-Tool at just $7 Prime shipped

More on the Gerber EAB Lite Pocket Knife:

  • Contractor-grade replaceable utility blade
  • Deep finger grooves for secure fit
  • Handle also doubles as pocket or money clip
  • 5.1-inch open length, 2.3-inch blade length, 2.8-inch closed length, 2.5-ounce weight
  • Handle made from stainless steel

