Ray-Ban cuts up to $50 off its best-selling polarized sunglasses + free shipping

For a limited time only, Ray-Ban is offering up to $50 off polarized sunglasses, just in time for warm weather. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the Original Wayfarer Classic Sunglasses that can be worn by both men and women alike. This style is a classic that will never go out of style and the square shape is flattering on almost any face shape. They’re currently marked down to $154 and originally were priced at $204. The polarized lens also helps you see clearly and keeps your eyes from the sun with 100% UV protection. Head below the jump to score even more deals from Ray-Ban and be sure to check out our fashion guide for an array of sales from top brands.

