Never have a flat tire with Tacklife’s portable rechargeable inflator at $35 shipped (Reg. $50)

Reg. $50 $35

WorldUS (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Tacklife Rechargeable Portable Tire Inflator for $34.99 shipped with the code P7MPYJGM and when you clip the on-page coupon. For comparison, you’d normally pay $50 for this tire inflator and today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. This portable tire inflator is perfect for keeping in your backpack when going on a bike ride. If your tires start to run a bit low on air, or you get a flat, this can let you air back up in a few seconds without having to find a plug or adapter. The LCD display shows you what pressure your tire currently is inflated to in PSI, Bar, KPA, or kg/cm². Rated 4.4/5 stars from hundreds of satisfied customers.

If you don’t mind plugging a tire inflator into your car, check out Tacklife’s other products. The A6 Tire Inflator is powered over 12V DC, which is the plug that’s in your car. It’s available for $27 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, which saves a few bucks over today’s lead deal. Just keep in mind that you’ll need to plug it in to use it, instead of running it from a built-in rechargeable battery.

If you don’t want to have to worry about inflating tires at all, check out the Sunny Health & Fitness Asuna 6100 Sprinter Cycle Exercise Bike. Right now, you can save $205 and still keep fit without ever heading outside. Since it’s a recumbent bike, you won’t have to worry about deflated tires this time around.

More about the Tacklife Portable Tire Inflator:

  • 2021 Upgraded Version – The integrated tire pressure gauge can pump the exact amount of air to your tire. Specially designed air chuck can prevent air leak while inflating. Built-in 2200mAh lithium battery can quickly complete inflation to save your time.
  • LCD Digital Pressure Gauge – This cordless air pump has 4 optional units including Psi, Bar, Kpa, Kg/cm². The LCD screen will clearly display the current tire pressure value. Once the tire pressure reaches the preset value, the inflator will stop pumping ,avoiding over inflating or low tire pressure.
  • Multi-Purpose – 3 different adapters are not only suitable for bike, motorcycle, sedan, midsize SUV, but also for the ball, balloon and other inflatables. The equipped LED flashlight with 2 modes (bright, strobe) can help you work in the dark or in an emergency.

