FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save $205 and stay fit without leaving home with this sprinter cycle exercise bike at $695

-
AmazonSports-FitnessSunny Health & Fitness
$205 off $695

Amazon is offering the Sunny Health & Fitness Asuna 6100 Sprinter Cycle Exercise Bike for $694.87 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $900 or so, today’s discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This bike features a 37-pound flywheel belt-drive mechanism that “offers less maintenance and silent pedaling every time.” The dual-sided pedals can fit standard fitness shoes or SPD cleats, depending on what you’re wearing. It also features a tablet holder so that way you can tune into your favorite YouTube channel, read a Kindle book, or even attend a virtual fitness class. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you prefer riding outside on a regular bike, instead of indoors on a recumbant-style, then we’ve got just the accessory for you. The Garmin Edge 530 is a performance-based GPS cycling computer that tracks speed, distance, and even the location of your rides. It’s available for just $300 on Amazon, which is nearly $400 below today’s lead deal.

If you’re after a true alternative to Pelton, we’ve got a roundup of the best options to look at right here. We dove into multiple options for every budget, laying out several models for you to choose from. While your gym might be opening soon, there’s just something about being able to work out anytime at home, so shopping today’s lead deal, or the best Pelton alternatives, is something you should heavily consider.

More about the Sunny Health & Fitness Asuna Sprinter Cycle:

  • FEATURES: This premium cycling bike 37 lb precision flywheel belt drive mechanism offers less maintenance and silent pedaling every time. Dual sided pedals fit SPD cleats and traditional fitness shoes
  • Q FACTOR: The right Q Factor makes indoor cycles more bio-mechanically efficient by keeping the rider’s hip, knee, and foot in alignment. The Q Factor of 172mm makes this stationary cycle bike safe and efficient.
  • SAFETY: High-grade aluminum posts reduce weight, making it easier to adjust. Foot levelers eliminate shaking for a smoother ride. Push down brake brings the bike to an immediate stop. Max user weight is 350 lb
  • COMFORT: Parallel seat rails run along the underside leaving the middle hallow for extra comfort and adaptability. Handlebars come with a dropped handle where it provides riders a flat spot user find comfortable while riding
  • CONVENIENCE: Use the tablet holder to watch a video or read a book. Monitor tracks time, speed, distance, calories burned, rpm, pulse and scan. A built in wireless pulse receiver works with the included chest strap

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Sunny Health & Fitness

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Don’t overlook this highly-rated 39-piece hand to...
Fossil meshes traditional with tech in its Neutra Hybri...
Cuisinart’s classic shears come with a lifetime w...
Add this 33-foot solar-powered LED string light kit to ...
Rare price drop puts simplehuman’s smart Sensor M...
Let Amazon hide and organize those K-Cups with this 36-...
Drop a Waste King Garbage Disposal in your sink at $39....
Outfit your EDC with SOG’s Baton Q4 multi-tool at...
Show More Comments

Related

41% off

Garmin’s Edge 130 compact bike GPS tracks your springtime rides at a low of $100

$100 Learn More
Reg. $60

Bring health and workout tracking to your routine: Samsung Galaxy Fit2 now $35 (Reg. $60)

$35 Learn More
Amazon low

Don’t overlook this highly-rated 39-piece hand tool kit at $15 Prime shipped (Amazon low)

$15 Learn More

Green Deals: Cruise around town on the Hover-1 Alpha Electric Scooter at $340 (Reg. $400), more

Learn More
Shop now

Dell’s battlestation-worthy 360Hz and 38-inch UltraWide monitors now up to $475 off, more

Save $475 Learn More
75% off

Microsoft launches massive Xbox Spring Sale with over 750 games at up to 75% off

Now Live! Learn More
$650 off

Home theater sound bar systems from $69: LG 5.1.2-ch with wireless sub up to $650 off + more

From $69 Learn More
Save $66

Fossil meshes traditional with tech in its Neutra Hybrid Smartwatch: $149 (Save $66)

$149 Learn More