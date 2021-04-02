Save $205 and stay fit without leaving home with this sprinter cycle exercise bike at $695

Amazon is offering the Sunny Health & Fitness Asuna 6100 Sprinter Cycle Exercise Bike for $694.87 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $900 or so, today’s discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This bike features a 37-pound flywheel belt-drive mechanism that “offers less maintenance and silent pedaling every time.” The dual-sided pedals can fit standard fitness shoes or SPD cleats, depending on what you’re wearing. It also features a tablet holder so that way you can tune into your favorite YouTube channel, read a Kindle book, or even attend a virtual fitness class. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you prefer riding outside on a regular bike, instead of indoors on a recumbant-style, then we’ve got just the accessory for you. The Garmin Edge 530 is a performance-based GPS cycling computer that tracks speed, distance, and even the location of your rides. It’s available for just $300 on Amazon, which is nearly $400 below today’s lead deal.

If you’re after a true alternative to Pelton, we’ve got a roundup of the best options to look at right here. We dove into multiple options for every budget, laying out several models for you to choose from. While your gym might be opening soon, there’s just something about being able to work out anytime at home, so shopping today’s lead deal, or the best Pelton alternatives, is something you should heavily consider.

More about the Sunny Health & Fitness Asuna Sprinter Cycle:

FEATURES: This premium cycling bike 37 lb precision flywheel belt drive mechanism offers less maintenance and silent pedaling every time. Dual sided pedals fit SPD cleats and traditional fitness shoes

Q FACTOR: The right Q Factor makes indoor cycles more bio-mechanically efficient by keeping the rider’s hip, knee, and foot in alignment. The Q Factor of 172mm makes this stationary cycle bike safe and efficient.

SAFETY: High-grade aluminum posts reduce weight, making it easier to adjust. Foot levelers eliminate shaking for a smoother ride. Push down brake brings the bike to an immediate stop. Max user weight is 350 lb

COMFORT: Parallel seat rails run along the underside leaving the middle hallow for extra comfort and adaptability. Handlebars come with a dropped handle where it provides riders a flat spot user find comfortable while riding

CONVENIENCE: Use the tablet holder to watch a video or read a book. Monitor tracks time, speed, distance, calories burned, rpm, pulse and scan. A built in wireless pulse receiver works with the included chest strap

