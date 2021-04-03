Amazon discounts Swann home security camera systems to new lows from $150, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Swann home security camera systems priced from $150 shipped. You’ll find that our favorite is the 8-channel 4-camera 1080p 1TB System at $169.99 shipped. Down from its $250 list price, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re wanting to add reliable security cameras to your home, this is a great way to do just that. You’ll wire these cameras directly to the home system, meaning that you’ll never be relying on a battery to secure your belongings. Each camera records at 1080p and stores its footage on the included 1TB HDD. Other notable features include motion and heat detection, night vision, Alexa/Assistant integrations, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Find other home security camera deals right here.

On a tighter budget? Well, Wyze is a great alternative. The latest Wyze Cam v3 is now available on Amazon, featuring color night vision, Alexa/Assistant integration, and a solid 1080p sensor. Instead of recording on a DVR, Wyze Cam stores footage either locally to a microSD card or in the cloud. It’s just $30 per camera, meaning you can add five of these to your home and still have some cash leftover when compared to today’s lead deal.

Of course, you’ll want to check out our smart home guide for other great deals on the topic. However, you’ll really want to consider adding August’s latest Wi-Fi Smart Lock to your home at $196. This is a great way to secure your front door from intruders, while still allowing access to friends or family through a simple-to-use mobile app. It also works with HomeKit and Siri for an integrated smart home experience.

More about the Swann Home Security System:

1080p FULL HIGH-DEFINITION RESOLUTION: This advanced 4 camera, 8 channel dvr-4580 wired surveillance camera system lets you see faces, license plates and more in rich 1080P Full HD. The cameras’ weatherproof construction gives you 24/7 protection in rain, snow, and heat all year round. Each PRO-1080MSB camera has a 90 degree viewing angle and night vision up to 100ft/30m (130ft/40m in ambient light), so no blind spot will go unnoticed. Add 4 more cameras for full 8 channel surveillance.

