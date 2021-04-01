FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Have Siri unlock the front door with August’s latest Wi-Fi Smart Lock at $196 (Save 22%)

-
AmazonSmart HomeAugust
Reg. $250 $196

Amazon is currently offering the August 4th-Generation Wi-Fi Smart Lock for $196.21 shipped. Normally selling for $250, you’re saving 22% with today’s offer coming within cents of our previous mention and marking one of the best prices to date. Delivering HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant control, August’s latest smart lock enters with a 45% smaller design compared to its previous offerings. Wi-Fi connectivity means you won’t need an additional hub, and other notable features bring auto-unlocking functionality as well as the ability to share virtual keys. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 2,900 shoppers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Save even more by opting for the previous-generation August Smart Lock Pro with bundled Connect hub for $130 right now at Amazon. This alternative will get you in the smart lock game for less, while still enjoying much of the same features noted above. This model just needs to rely on an extra piece of hardware to connect to Wi-Fi, as apposed to the native functionality on the lead deal.

All of the best smart home deals are now headlined by a collection of RGB bulbs, Wi-Fi plugs, and dimmable light switches from $17 in today’s Gold Box. That’s alongside a notable discount on the refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro at $95, which completes your front door upgrade alongside the featured smart lock.

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock features:

Secure your home with this silver August Wi-Fi Smart Lock. Compatibility with popular virtual assistants lets you lock and unlock your door using voice commands, and the supported iOS and Android app offers easy remote operation. This August Wi-Fi Smart Lock has an auto-unlock function that automatically undoes the deadbolt when you come home.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

August

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Smartphone Accessories: Mpow Dashboard Car Mount $7 (30...
Bring Anker’s Powerhouse 200 on upcoming camping ...
Knock some gifts off your list: L.O.L Surprise sets are...
Bartesian Keurig-style cocktail maker sees rare Amazon ...
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite arrives with S Pen support a...
Amazon has smart RGB bulbs, Wi-Fi plugs, and dimmable l...
Acer Gold Box gaming gear sale up to $310 off: Predator...
End-to-end encryption highlights Ring Video Doorbell Pr...
Show More Comments

Related

$119 off

NETGEAR Orbi Wi-Fi 6 routers and DOCSIS 3.1 models on sale from $380 (Save up to $119)

From $380 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: April 1, 2021 – Save on Apple Watch, Nomad Base Station Pro, more

Listen now

New PowerA Xbox Series X controller designs up for pre-order at $35: Metallic, purple, more

Learn More
50% off

Vineyard Vines takes up to 50% off new sale styles from $20

from $20 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Mpow Dashboard Car Mount $7 (30% off), more

From $5 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Stardew Valley, Hyperforma, Super Hydorah, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $230

Bring Anker’s Powerhouse 200 on upcoming camping trips at a low of $170 (Save $60)

$170 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Royal $30, Hyrule Warriors Definitive $50, more

$30 Learn More