Save up to 60% on Wellness dog and cat food starting at $6, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 60% off a selection of Wellness dog and cat food. With free shipping across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25, pricing starts at just $6. Throughout the sale you’ll find a variety of discounts on food for all kinds of dog breeds, cats, and more. Whether you’re looking to stock up without having to pay full price or want to treat your pet to a new type of food, you’ll find plenty of options that are all backed by 4+ star ratings from hundreds, if not thousands of shoppers. Head below for all of our top picks.

You can lock-in an extra 30% in savings off the already-discounted Gold Box prices today on each of the following listing by clipping the on-page coupon.

Then make sure to shop all of the other price cuts today to find the perfect way to keep your pet fed at a discount.

Wellness CORE Natural Grain Free Dry Dog Food Original Turkey & Chicken Recipe is healthy, 100% natural grain free dog food for adult dogs made with turkey, chicken, salmon oil and fruits and vegetables to help support your dog’s optimal health and fortified with antioxidents, probiotics, vitamins and minerals, including fish and flax omega blend for healthy skin and coat.

