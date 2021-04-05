FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Clarks updates your shoes with 25% off spring essentials from $40: Dress shoes, sandals, more

Clarks takes 25% off spring essentials with promo code SPRING at checkout. Score great deals on dress shoes, sandals, sneakers, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For men, the Cambro Lace Sneakers are a fabulous option for warmer weather. They’re currently marked down to $75 and originally were priced at $100. This style is very versatile to dress up or down and the lightweight design also adds convienience. These shoes also feature a cushioned insole that promotes comfort and you can choose from three color options. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Clarks.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Pure Blush Slides are another standout from this sale. This style is currently marked down to $60, which is $40 off the original rate. These slides are great for pairing with shorts, dresses, jeans, and more. They’re a great option for transitioning weather with a closed toe design and rated 4.2/5 stars.

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the GAP Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off your purchase and up to 50% off sitewide.

