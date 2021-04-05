Macy’s men’s shoes sale takes up to $65 off select styles, more from $15

Macy’s is discounting a huge selection of men’s shoes starting at just $14.99. Get ready for the summer season with great deals on men’s sandals and slides, like these Sun + Stone Jude Slip-On Sandals for $14.99. All customers get free shipping on orders over $25. Or check out this wide selection of Tommy Hilfiger Pool Slides, typically $40-$50 now down to just $17.99. These savings mark the lowest price of the season for the entire selection, so there’s really no time to waste. Bring a little freshness to your Spring style with this unparalleled selection of shoes, but to save some time looking for the best deals around, check out more of our top picks below.

Moving from the beachfront to the mountaintop, you can save 73% on these Jason Waterproof Hikers, now only $19.99. And for the gentleman among us, save on chic style’s your partner will love like these Alfani Cap Toe Ofxfords for $19.99, down from $60. Rated 4+ stars from over 650 Macy’s shoppers. To me, these say “take the money you saved and blow it on drinks and dancing with someone special.” But if you’re more of a stay-at-home type, you can always put it towards even more great additions to your closet.

Our top picks include:

Looking to spruce up your wardrobe with even more Spring savings? Check out GAP’s Two-Day Flash Sale for up to 50% off site wide.

