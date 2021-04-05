FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Oakley’s new spring markdowns offer up to 60% off sunglasses, shoes, polo shirts, more

Oakley has new spring markdowns up to 60% off with hundreds of items included. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on sunglasses, polos, shorts, backpacks, shoes, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Our top pick from this sale is the EV-Zero Fly Shoes that are currently marked down to $63, which is $27 off the original rate. These shoes are great for workouts or casual events alike and nice for golf outings as well. This style is lightweight, highly cushioned, and also has specific rigids to help give you traction. They’re also made of a mesh material to help you stay breathable, especially when your workouts or the weather warms up. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Oakley.

Our top picks from Oakley include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Bass Pro Shops Spring Savings Event that’s offering up to 60% off Columbia, Carhartt, The North Face, Ray-Ban, and more.

