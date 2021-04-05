FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Protect your iPhone 12 mini in style, BookBook Leather Wallet Case now $56 (Reg. $70)

-
Reg. $700 $56

Amazon is offering the Twelve South BookBook Leather Wallet Case for iPhone 12 mini for $56.20 shipped. Down from its usual going rate of $70, this is the largest price drop we’ve ever seen and marks a new all-time low for this darling case. The BookBook Leather Wallet Case is crafted from hand furnished leather, with a scratch-resistant microfiber interior. Ditch the extra clutter by taking advantage of the detachable wallet case with interior slots for your credit cards, ID, and cash. Use when you need, save on space when you don’t; the handsome 3-in-1 design also functions as a phone stand. All with a stunning, sophisticated exterior. Rated 4.2/5 stars on Amazon. See below for more details.

While it’s tough to beat the elegance of the BookBook’s faux-antique exterior, there are plenty of great deals on wallet phone cases going on. You can snag the TUCCH Wallet Case for iPhone 12 for $16.99 when you clip the on-page coupon. It comes in a variety of colors, a magnetic clip to protect your phone on all sides, plus RFID blocking for extra protection. Rated 4.6/5 from over 900 satisfied shoppers on Amazon.

And be sure to check out our other deals on smartphone accessories, like the RAVPower MagSafe Wireless Charger for $19 shipped. Or keep all your devices juiced up with Seneo’s 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $16. If you’re not sure where to start, you can always take a look at our smartphone accessory guide.

The BookBook Leather Wallet Case features:

A wallet, removable leather case, and display stand — all-in-one. BookBook for iPhone is an iconic, genuine leather wallet, hands-free display stand and iPhone case rolled into one gorgeous vintage-style book. Redesigned for the new iPhone, our latest model includes a beautiful leather finished case that can be removed from the BookBook wallet, truly giving you two cases in one. The removable case is held in place with strong magnets, keeping your iPhone secure but allowing for easy removal. As always, BookBook has pockets to hold your ID, cards and cash, and folds into a display stand for hands-free viewing. We’ve also added a magnetic closure to BookBook, providing an additional level of protection.

