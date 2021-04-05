Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station $16 (Save 20%), more

Seneo’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $16.14 when code FTM2SQSC has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $20, today’s offer is good for a 20% price cut, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks a new all-time low. Delivering a convenient way to refuel your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, this 3-in-1 charging station is a great addition to your nightstand. On top of its 10W Qi charging pad, there’s also a slot for your Watch charging puck as well as a 5W section ideal for earbuds and the like. Over 5,000 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.
More smartphone accessories:
- Save up to 30% on Anker eufy HomeKit outdoor camera systems from $315
- RAVPower 61W USB-C GaN Charger: $17 (Reg. $24) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- AUKEY True Wireless Earbuds: $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Twelve South AirFly Pro falls to Amazon low at $40 (Save 27%), more from $38
- CHOETECH Wireless Charging bundle: $20 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones start from $188 (Reg. up to $350)
- Anker 30000mAh Solar Power Bank: $34 (Reg. $45) | Amazon
- iOttie car mounts and Qi chargers 30% off Gold Box, starting at $17
- 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand: $37 (Reg. $47) | Amazon
Deals still live from the weekend:
- Anker’s end of week sale discounts iPhone and Android essentials from $9
- Monoprice iPhone 11 Pro Leather Wallet Case: $2 (Reg. $10) | Monoprice
- CHOETECH Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand: $35 (Reg. $46) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Seneo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station: $20 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- AUKEY 72W USB-C Wall Charger: $20 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- AUKEY ANC True Wireless Earbuds: $31 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Soluser 30000mAh Solar Power Bank: $37 (Reg. $48) | Amazon
Innovative 3 in 1 Seneo wireless charging house for reviving the phone and earphones wirelessly at the same time, and the charging holder for Apple Watch. No cable enwinds, better lifestyle enjoys. Note: Fast charging is supported by the QC 3.0 wall adapter, not included in the package. The 5W adapter would not work properly.
Don’t waste the opportunity to charge the earphone wirelessly, fits for AirPods 2, AirPods Pro, Galaxy Buds, and Buds+. Just 5 hours, your earbuds would become energetically.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!