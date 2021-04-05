Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station $16 (Save 20%), more

Seneo’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $16.14 when code FTM2SQSC has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $20, today’s offer is good for a 20% price cut, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks a new all-time low. Delivering a convenient way to refuel your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, this 3-in-1 charging station is a great addition to your nightstand. On top of its 10W Qi charging pad, there’s also a slot for your Watch charging puck as well as a 5W section ideal for earbuds and the like. Over 5,000 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

Innovative 3 in 1 Seneo wireless charging house for reviving the phone and earphones wirelessly at the same time, and the charging holder for Apple Watch. No cable enwinds, better lifestyle enjoys. Note: Fast charging is supported by the QC 3.0 wall adapter, not included in the package. The 5W adapter would not work properly. Don’t waste the opportunity to charge the earphone wirelessly, fits for AirPods 2, AirPods Pro, Galaxy Buds, and Buds+. Just 5 hours, your earbuds would become energetically.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!