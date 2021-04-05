FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station $16 (Save 20%), more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSeneo
Save 80% $2

Seneo’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $16.14 when code FTM2SQSC has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $20, today’s offer is good for a 20% price cut, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks a new all-time low. Delivering a convenient way to refuel your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, this 3-in-1 charging station is a great addition to your nightstand. On top of its 10W Qi charging pad, there’s also a slot for your Watch charging puck as well as a 5W section ideal for earbuds and the like. Over 5,000 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

Innovative 3 in 1 Seneo wireless charging house for reviving the phone and earphones wirelessly at the same time, and the charging holder for Apple Watch. No cable enwinds, better lifestyle enjoys. Note: Fast charging is supported by the QC 3.0 wall adapter, not included in the package. The 5W adapter would not work properly.

Don’t waste the opportunity to charge the earphone wirelessly, fits for AirPods 2, AirPods Pro, Galaxy Buds, and Buds+. Just 5 hours, your earbuds would become energetically.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Seneo

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Instant Pot’s Omni Air Fryer Oven just dropped to...
Amazon slashes bit sets as low as $7: Bosch 44-piece $1...
Amazon’s Callaway golf sale has all-time lows fro...
Save up to $530 on Surface devices + more in Microsoft&...
NETGEAR’s Nighthawk Pro Wi-Fi 6 Router is designe...
iOttie car mounts and Qi chargers 30% off Gold Box, sta...
Rid your space of bugs this spring: KATCHY UV indoor in...
Amazon 1-day cast iron kitchenware sale from $18: 3-pie...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 18W USB-C PD Charger $9 (Save 30%), more

From $9 Learn More
Save 40%

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower MagSafe Charger $19 (Save 37%), more

From $8 Learn More
Save 80%

Smartphone Accessories: LED 10W Qi Desk Lamp $27 (Save 27%), more

From $2 Learn More
Shop now

mophie 25% off spring sale discounts 4-in-1 charging stations, MagSafe cases, more

25% off Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Mpow Dashboard Car Mount $7 (30% off), more

From $5 Learn More
Reg. $200

Instant Pot’s Omni Air Fryer Oven just dropped to the Amazon all-time low at $160 shipped

$160 Learn More
60% off

Bass Pro Shops Spring Savings Event takes up to 60% off Carhartt, North Face, Columbia, more

From $13 Learn More
35% off

Amazon slashes bit sets as low as $7: Bosch 44-piece $15, CRAFTSMAN 24-piece 30% off, more

From $7 Learn More