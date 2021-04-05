Supreme x Dr. Martens Spring ’21 collaboration brings bold looks to your summer wardrobe

Spring weather is upon us in full force and that means longer days, warmer nights, and spring fashion collections dropping left and right. Today, we’re taking a look at the S21 Supreme x Dr. Marten collaboration that is daring to ask: is there such a thing as too much zebra print? This small, hard-sole collection is headlined by the bold black and white colorway, but don’t worry, these kicks also come in classic black and a summer-ready, citrus pop. See below for more details.

Those sweet summer nights…

Dr. Martens has been a staple brand among counter-culture communities for generations. Popularized in the 60s as workman’s boots, the sturdy design and budget-friendly price tag immortalized them among working class punks, artists, and LGBTQ folks. And the designs we see in this collection are holding up that tradition.

Reminiscent of that classic 70s flare, these 5-eye zebra print hard-soles are quick to catch the eyes. But let’s not mince words: these shoes are the outfit. Everything else is supporting cast. Not quite as distracting of a design as you could possibly find among the historied halls of glam-punk boot artistry, these are a confident addition to any closet, even if they mark the the very cap of costumed “loudness” occupying your wardrobe. They boast a pony-hair upper, treaded outside, and AirWair cushioning for extra comfort.

Don’t you forget about me

But for those of us who tire at reminding the room that, excuse me, my eyes are up here, this collection also offers some solid base colors to spice up your Sunday best. Given the brand’s history with the punk community, they know better than most that black is anything but basic. A solid black hard-sole can elevate your outfit, upping the ante on even your most casual streetwear. Looking for an in between with that screams summer fun? These shoes also come in a striking orange that offers a keen, fiery edge to the collection.

While there is yet to be any confirmed pricing information on this collection, Dr. Martens shoes will typically run you between $80 and up to $150, so let’s estimate at least past the $100 line for these brand new spectacles. However, we’ll all be able to check for ourselves when they make their official United States launch on April 8.

9to5Toys’ take:

Despite the iconic patterning associated with both of these brands, the Supreme x Dr. Marten shoes deliver a look that is by and large underwhelming. The headliners are the exception; if I saw a friend wearing those zebra print baddies, I may very well mug them for the pair. But with such powerhouse streetwear brands coming together, my expectations were high, and when 2/3 of the delivery looks functionally identical to any old pair of oxfords, I can’t honestly say they were met.

On the other hand, I’m openly biased. I’m not a brand shopper – I love style and quality, and Dr. Martens has delivered on that for over a century. So, if you love to wear what’s hot and want a quality shoe that won’t totally blow through your stimulus check, you can’t go wrong with a pair of Docs.

