adidas Men’s Shoe Sale offers up to 50% off over 300 styles from $13

adidas is having a men’s shoe sale that’s offering over 300 styles from $13. Prices are as marked. During this sale you will find deals on sneakers, running shoes, sandals, and more. adidas Creator Club Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the Response Super Shoes that are currently marked down to $72 and originally were priced at $90. This style features responsive cushioning to help give you a springy step. Plus, they’re flexible, lightweight, supportive, and have a mesh lining to help keep you breathable. It’s a great option for workouts and everyday activities. With over 490 reviews from adidas customers, this style is rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the latest LEGO adidas UltraBoosts here.

