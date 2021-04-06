adidas Men’s Shoe Sale offers up to 50% off over 300 styles from $13

adidas is having a men’s shoe sale that’s offering over 300 styles from $13. Prices are as marked. During this sale you will find deals on sneakers, running shoes, sandals, and more. adidas Creator Club Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the Response Super Shoes that are currently marked down to $72 and originally were priced at $90. This style features responsive cushioning to help give you a springy step. Plus, they’re flexible, lightweight, supportive, and have a mesh lining to help keep you breathable. It’s a great option for workouts and everyday activities. With over 490 reviews from adidas customers, this style is rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the latest LEGO adidas UltraBoosts here.
Our top picks include:
- ZX 2K Boost Shoes $120 (Orig. $150)
- Response Super Shoes $72 (Orig. $90)
- Alphabounce Shoes $80 (Orig. $100)
- Kaptir Running Shoes $77 (Orig. $85)
- Ultraboost 20 Shoes $144 (Orig. $180)
- Alphaedge 4D Shoes $140 (Orig. $200)
- Bravada Sneakers $34 (Reg. $55)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!