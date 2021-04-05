Today, we’re getting a first look at the most recent collaboration between the LEGO Group and adidas, bringing a new pair of shoes to the market. Arriving later in the week, the new LEGO adidas UltraBoosts merge both of the brand’s iconic stylings into a unique piece of streetwear complete with built-in LEGO studs and included bricks. Head below for all of the details on how to score these for yourself.

LEGO collaborates with adidas for upcoming UltraBoosts

We saw the LEGO Group team up with adidas last fall with one of its first entries into the streetwear game. Now the two brands are collaborating once again with its latest and most stylish way to bring some brick-built action into your wardrobe, the new LEGO adidas UltraBoosts.

This time around, the upcoming kicks aren’t quite as colorful as we saw last time. But there’s still plenty of LEGO stylings throughout and much of the same actual built-in studs that allow you to attach various bricks. While all of the color was infused into the brick previously, adidas takes another approach here by including a series of LEGO tile bricks in the box so you can customize the shoes to your liking.

Being UltraBoosts, adiadas hasn’t tampered with the iconic design all that much and are pretty tastefully merging the brand’s own stylings with that of the LEGO Group’s. The first collaboration between the brands was certainly a lot less stylish than these upcoming shoes.

Dropping later this week

The latest pair of LEGO adidas shoes will be officially going up for purchase on April 8. Pricing is currently set at $200, which is a significant increase over the previous ZX8000 sneakers. But if you’re asking yourself why, it’s all about the UltraBoosts. As some of the most iconic kicks in the streetwear game, UltraBoosts always draw quite a lot of attention. Not to mention with the LEGO theming thrown in, these are going to fly off the virtual store shelves.

You’ll have to be fast to lock these in on Thursday, but if you arrive at the sneaker’s listing page before everything actually goes up for sale, you might have a chance to score these eye-catching LEGO adidas shoes. There’s no telling how many units will be available, but knowing sneakerheads, these are likely to sell out almost instantly.

9to5Toys’ Take

After striking out on my first attempt to grab the first pair of LEGO adidas shoes that launched last fall, I’m extremely excited to see yet another style go up for purchase. And after seeing the new drops today, part of me is glad I didn’t score the ZX8000 shoes, because I’m a big UltraBoosts fan and this collaboration satisfies my love of both the shoes and LEGO at the same time. Sure, the $200 pricing is a bit steep, but seeing how the resell on the original is well above its retail price, scoring these at launch is the only way to avoid shelling out even more cash.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!