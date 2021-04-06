FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s $10 or less Mind-Bending Movie sale has Knives Out, Fight Club, more from $1

Apple is launching its latest movie sale this week courtesy of iTunes today that’s discounting a collection of mind-bending flicks to $10 or less. Throughout the sale you’ll find a collection of classic titles and even more recent releases that’ll have you on the edge of your seat. From Knives Out and Arrival to Fight Club, 2001: A Space Odyssey, and The Truman Show, odds are if it has a major plot twist, you’ll find the film on sale today. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple launches Mind-Bending Movie sale

All of this week’s Apple deals courtesy of iTunes this week deliver a selection of $10 or less titles packed with twists and turns. Everything is down from its usual $15 to $20 going rates that you would typically pay and matching some of the best prices to date. Everything will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

Alongside all of the movie deals today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Synchroni‪c‬‬. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released sci-fi and fantasy title.

