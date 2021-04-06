FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Docker’s Spring Sale takes 40% off sitewide from $30 + free shipping

40% off from $30

Docker’s is having its Spring Sale to polish your look with 40% off sitewide. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Ultimate Slim Fit Chino Pants that are currently marked down to $40, which is $26 off the original rate. These pants are sure to elevate your style with a crisp look that can be dressed up or down seamlessly. You can choose from six versatile color options and they’re also infused with stretch for added comfort. With over 500 reviews from Dockers customers, this style is rated 4.9/5 stars. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Dockers or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Dockers include:

Finally, be sure to check out the adidas men’s shoe flash sale that’s offering up to 50% off over 300 items from $15.

