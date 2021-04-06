ecobee’s HomeKit SmartCamera returns to all-time low at $80 (save 20%)

Amazon is offering the ecobee SmartCamera with HomeKit Security for $79.99 shipped. Down from its previous going rate of $100, this 20% savings matches the all-time low price which we’ve tracked only once before. The SmartCamera comes decked out with 1080p video and night vision, so you can feel at ease keeping your loved one’s safe no matter the hour. It can also detect when a person comes into its field of view and reframes to keep tabs on them. But don’t worry, your video is processed on device and encrypted the moment its captured. It’s HomeKit compatible and has built-in Alexa, making it’s clutter-free design the ideal edition to your smart home security. But you can determine that for yourself with our hands-on review. Rated 4.5/5 stars on Amazon. See below for more details.

Want to give your home security that extra push? For a limited time, EufyHome (100% positive feedback last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its wired video doorbell for $89.99 shipped. That’s a full $30 off from its typical price tag, and matches the all-time lowest price we can find. The 1080p video quality is backed up by Distortion Correction technology, and AI tracking so you only get alerts when a real person, (not a stray animal,) is at your door. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,800 Amazon shoppers.

To make sure all your devices are operating smoothly, consider upgrading to Wi-Fi 6 with the NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4 router for $80 shipped. Down from its original $169, you’d be hard pressed to find that Wi-Fi 6 quality at such a budget-friendly price. Or take a look at our smart home guide for even more tips and deals.

SmartCamera with Voice Control features:

HD VIDEO AND NIGHT VISION. Stream continuous, ultra-clear 1080p HD video to your phone day or night. Feel like you’re home, even when you’re not.

PERSON DETECTION. SmartCamera detects when a person is present and pans across its 180º field of view to keep them in the center of the frame.

SMOKE ALARM DETECTION. Keep your whole family safe. Get an alert on your phone if SmartCamera detects sound from your smoke alarm.

