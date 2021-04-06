FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with the budget-focused NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4 router at low of $80

-
New low $80

Walmart is offering the NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4 4-Stream 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX35-100NAS) for $79.99 shipped. Originally listed at $169, Amazon right now sells a similar model for around $153 and today’s discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Delivering Wi-Fi 6 on a budget, this router uses the latest technology to deliver up to 3Gb/s network speeds throughout your home. You’ll find four Gigabit Ethernet ports on the back that are perfect for expanding your wired network. If you’ve been avoiding upgrading your Wi-Fi network because mesh options seem costly, this is a great step up without breaking the bank. As someone who just ditched mesh Wi-Fi 5 for a single Wi-Fi 6 node, I can vouch for the strength available here. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

If you don’t mind sticking with 802.11ac Wi-Fi 5 networking, then check out the TP-Link Smart Archer 7 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router. It can be picked up for only $58 on Amazon, saving you an additional $22 over today’s lead deal. While it won’t deliver the same wireless speeds, it still features a 4-port Gigabit Ethernet switch which provides up to 1Gb/s speeds.

Have a larger budget and need more coverage? Well, the NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming 6-Stream Wi-Fi 6 Router is down to $300 right now. This is the first price cut that we’ve tracked all-time and, consequentially, ushers in a new all-time low.

NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4 Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

  • Fast WIFI 6 Performance: Get wireless coverage for small-to-medium homes with AX3000 speed (Dual band up to 600 + 2400 Mbps)
  • 4 Simultaneous Streams: Provides more capacity so more devices can use WiFi at the same time
  • WIRED ETHERNET PORTS: Plug in computers, game consoles, streaming players, and other nearby wired devices with 4 x 1 Gigabit Ethernet ports.

