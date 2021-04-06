GOOLOO’s fully automated battery charger hits new low at under $21.50 (42% off)

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 6A 6V/12V Fully Automatic Battery Charger for $21.45 Prime shipped with the code 63IU3HOL and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down 42% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and beats our last mention by nearly $1. GOOLOO’s battery charger is the perfect garage addition if you have a vehicle that is parked more than it’s driven. It plugs into the wall and then can either go on your car’s 12V battery or your mower’s 6V, either recharging or keeping it maintained. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Save a few bucks and pick up a name brand when you grab this battery charger from BLACK+DECKER. It’s available for just $20 and you’ll get a similar 6V/12V battery maintainer. Just keep in mind that you’ll lose out on the 6A feature above, instead, only getting 1.5A of power here.

Don’t forget about the Westinghouse 155Wh Portable Power Station that we found earlier today. It’s great for powering your gear after a long road trip, making it the perfect pair with today’s lead deal. Right now, you can get it for $110, which is $30 below its normal going rate.

GOOLOO Battery Charger/Maintainer features:

COMPATIBILITY- Works with all types of 6V and 12V lead-acid batteries that less than 100Ah, such as AGM, GEL, SLA, Flooded(WET), Calcium type deep cycle automotive or marine 4.0Ah-100Ah 12V battery. GOOLOO battery maintainer charger is a great choice for cars, trucks (small), motorbike, lawn mowers, tricycles, electric vehicles, agricultural vehicles, off-road vehicles, pickup trucks, boats, yachts, motorboat.

