Take your TV anywhere with Westinghouse’s 155Wh Portable Power Station: $110 (Reg. $140)

Amazon is offering the Westinghouse 155Wh Portable Power Station for $109.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and marks the best price we have tracked since July. If you’ve been wanting to take some power along on your next camping trip or to simply have around the house as a backup, this deal is here to save the day. This unit wields enough juice to charge a smartphone up to 17 times, refuel a drone 23 times, and the list goes on. Another impressive feat is that its built-in outlet can power a 36-inch television. Connectivity options include two 120V outlets, dual 10W USB-A ports, a Quick Charge 18W USB-A, 18W Type-C, DC, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’d like faster USB-C charging than what the built-in 18-watt port can handle, consider using some of today’s savings on RAVPower’s 61W Adapter at under $24. You’ll get a compact solution that you can keep in your backpack or use around the house whenever you aren’t using your new generator.

While you’re at it, be sure consider WEN’s Portable Inverter Generator at up to $180 off. We’ve also spotted Anker’s Powerhouse 200 at a low of $170. And don’t forget that Energizer’s Emergency LED Flashlights have hit new lows from $7.50. Swing by our dedicated green deals guide to see what else catches your eye.

Westinghouse 155Wh Portable Power Station features:

Pushing 100 Rated Watts and 150 Peak Watts Through (2) 120V Household Outlets, (2) USB Ports, (1) Quick Charge USB Port, (1) USB-C Port, (3) 6mm 9-12V DC Outlets – Strong Enough to Easily Power a 36″ LED TV, Box Fans, or Heated Blankets

155 Watt-Hours of Lithium-Ion Battery Capacity – Provides Long-Lasting Power That Charges Smartphones Up To 17 Times, Tablets Up to 9 Times, DSLR Cameras Up To 16 times, Drones Up To 23 Times – Delivers Hours of Power for a Nintendo Switch, Bluetooth Speakers, and GPS Systems

