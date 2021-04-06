FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save 20% on Kodak instant cameras, photo printers, and more from $76, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking 20% off Kodak Instant Cameras and photo paper starting at $75.99 shipped. Our top pick is the Kodak Mini 3 Retro Printer at $83.99. Normally fetching $105, you’re looking at $21 in savings and a new Amazon all-time low. With the ability to produce 3- by 3-inch instant photos, this Kodak printer delivers Bluetooth compatibility for sending images from your iOS or Android device. This is a great option for those looking to get in on the instant photo trend but without ditching the digital side of things. As a #1 best-seller, over 1,200 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Be sure to shop all of the other discounts in today’s Kodak instant photo sale right here. With plenty of other printers and bundles to kickstart your setup, you’ll find 20% in savings across the board with a variety of options to choose from starting at $76.

Or you could ditch the smartphone features altogether in order to pick up the Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera instead. This more affordable $69 offering will let you enjoy much of the same instant photo action, just with a more classic design and feature set. Otherwise, check out our smartphone accessories guide for additional discounts on gear for your iPhone and Android device.

Kodak Mini 3 Retro Printer features:

Connect your Kodak Mini 3 Square Retro to any mobile device and get your favorite pics in print wherever you are! Make sure to always keep your favorite snapshots so you can revisit them later on. It uses a stable wireless connection that can be easily paired to your device. The Kodak 4Pass Technology allows you to print high-end photos instantly. You will get premium 3 x 3-inch photos printed in layers of ribbon with a laminating process that makes them fingerprint-proof and waterproof.

