A nice click when typing delivers a satisfying and upgraded experience that can make all the difference for anyone who spends a lot of time at their desk. The latest variant to the HyperX Alloy Origins Core keyboard integrates blue switches to achieve “clicky key sounds” and better “operating action.” The new version sticks with the familiar HyperX formula that’s loved by thousands in the red switch edition. This means buyers will benefit from USB-C connectivity, dynamic RGB lighting effects, and the list goes on. Continue reading to learn more.

Latest HyperX Alloy Origins Core Keyboard is ready to make some noise

The use of HyperX blue switches is the major change with this release. Fans of the preceding red switch edition will by and large know precisely what they are getting outside of this change. Newcomers can look forward to USB-C connectivity, an aircraft-grade aluminum body, RGB lighting effects, and more.

Other notable features include three adjustable keyboard angles and profile switching that’s perfect for multiple user situations or quickly toggling between your favorite “custom-designed lightshows.” Each key is rated to withstand 80 million presses, ensuring this is a solution that’s built to last for many years to come.

“HyperX is excited to add HyperX Blue mechanical switches to the Alloy Origins Core lineup,” said Jennifer Ishii, keyboard business manager, HyperX. “Alloy Origins Core was designed specifically for TKL keyboard fans. Adding the new HyperX Blue switches alongside the existing red switch version allows gamers to choose their preferred switch type while receiving the top performance, reliability and style inherent in keyboards with HyperX-branded switches.”

Pricing and availability

The new HyperX Alloy Origins Core Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with HyperX Blue switches is available now. Pricing is set at $89.99, an offer that mimics what you’d spend on the red switch edition, while managing to undercut the cost of HyperX’s full-size blue switch solution by $20.

9to5Toys’ Take

Loud keyboards aren’t for everyone, but fans tend to go to great lengths to identify the perfect level of noise and feedback. This is something the latest HyperX Alloy Origins Core variant tries to perfect while keeping a tenkeyless form factor.

Having used mechanical keyboards in the past and a variety of sizes, tenkeyless is the route I tend to gravitate toward. In my opinion, full-size solutions push the mouse further over than I am comfortable with while 60% keyboards forfeit dedicated arrow keys that are some of my most-used buttons.

