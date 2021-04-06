TCL’s unlocked 10L Android smartphone returns to all-time low at $175 shipped

TCL via Amazon is offering its 10L Unlocked 64GB Android Smartphone for $174.99 shipped in both colors. For comparison, it normally goes for $250 and today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before. With the 10L, you’ll find a 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD display that’s backed by 64GB of storage and the octa-core Snapdragon 665 processor. For memory, it even has 6GB of RAM which helps handle multitasking with ease. The quad rear camera array delivers a dual-LED flash and 16MP front-facing sensor, as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Now, if 64GB of storage isn’t enough, you can expand it by simply adding a microSD card. Just $30 adds an additional 256GB of space to your brand-new phone, which maxes out its capacity at a grand total of 320GB. Android lets you adopt a microSD card as if it was internal storage as well, which is a fairly simple process.

In the market for something a bit more high-end? Well, check out the deals we found on Samsung’s previous-generation Galaxy Note 10/+. Right now, the smartphones are starting as low as $450, which ushers in up to $580 in savings.

More on the TCL 10L Smartphone:

6.53” FHD+ Dotch LCD display, powered by NXTVISION, will upgrade your visual experience with the sharper details, vibrant images and allow you to enjoy true-to-life color accuracy in everything you present.

Quad rear cameras with dual LED flash: 48MP (high-res) + 8MP (118° super wide-angle) + 2MP (macro) + 2MP (depth). 16MP front-facing selfie camera.

Up to 64GB of internal memory, expandable up to 256GB via microSD card (sold separately).

