Don’t need Samsung’s latest? Galaxy Note 10/+ are on sale from $450 (Save $580)

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 256GB Android Smartphone for $519.99 shipped with the price dropping at checkout. While you’ll have originally paid $1,100, today’s offer saves you 52%, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is only the second discount to this price yet. Note 10+ delivers a 6.8-inch display complemented by all-day battery life and a triple camera array comprised of 12MP wide, 12MP 2x zoom, and 16MP ultra wide sensors. There’s also an included S-Pen that lets you take notes and accomplish other creative tasks, alongside acting as a remote camera shutter. Over 4,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Microsoft’s official eBay storefront offers the Samsung Galaxy Note10 256GB Smartphone for $449.99. While you would have originally paid $950 or still as much at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to $500 in savings and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This handset arrives with much of the same feature set as the lead deal, including S-Pen support, but with a smaller 6.3-inch Infinity display. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can get all the details in our hands-on review.

Then hit up our Android guide to check out all of the other notable hardware deals up for the taking today. If you’d prefer to go with Samsung’s latest and greatest, we’re still tracking an all-time low on both the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S21 with up to $200 in savings. Not to mention, all of the best app and game deals for your device right here.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ features:

Fast charging, long lasting intelligent power and super speed processing outlast whatever you throw at Note 10 plus. S pen’s newest Evolution gives you the power of air gestures, a remote shutter and playlist button and handwriting to text, all in One Magic wand. With a full set of Pro lenses, super stabilization, live video bokeh and precision audio recording, Note 10 plus is a studio in your pocket.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!