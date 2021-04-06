Up your coffee game with the Brim conical burr coffee grinder at a low of $56 shipped

Amazon is offering the Brim Conical Burr Coffee Grinder for $56.18 shipped. With a normal going rate of $100 at both Best Buy and Williams-Sonoma, today’s deal is around $10 below its regular price at Amazon and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for ways to upgrade your coffee brewing setup, this is a great option. It can grind up to 85g of coffee at a time, meaning that you can brew up to 17 cups at once. It also offers multiple grind settings so you can dial it in for whatever brew you’re planning, be it espresso, drip, French Press, or pour-over. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you don’t need a burr grinder for higher-quality brews, then check out the Bodum BISTRO Blade Grinder. It’s just $25 at Amazon, which saves an additional $15 from today’s lead deal. The main difference between blade and burr grinding is how uniform the end result is, which matters a lot when doing something like espresso, but much less if you’re using a drip brewer.

Further upgrade your kitchen when you bring home the Ninja 6-in-1 Air Fry Oven. You’ll only spend $116 this time around, as it’s refurbished and down from its normal going rate of $200. It’s built to handle up to 13-inch pizzas or roughly 4-pounds of air fried food.

More about the Brim Conical Burr Coffee Grinder:

PERFECT GRIND: This coffee grinder delivers uniform coffee grounds every time. The fully automated design optimizes grind speed to preserve your coffee’s aroma with 17 precise grind settings from Turkish mochas to French press.

ADJUSTABLE GRIND SETTINGS: Grind up to 85 grams of coffee at a time in the easily removable bean container. The durable sleek design is ideal for long lasting, every day use. Features Adjustable ground volume with auto shut-off (1-17 cups)

PERFECTION MADE EASY: BIRM Burr Grinders consistently grind your beans into even pieces between stainless steel conical burrs, preserving the bean’s intrinsic flavor and aroma better than a blade grinder. Removable coffee bean container holds up to 185 grams

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!