Bring home a Ninja 6-in-1 Air Fry Oven today for $116 Prime shipped (Refurb, Orig. $200)

Today only, Woot is offering the Ninja SP100 6-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven with Convection for $115.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $200 and currently fetching as much at Walmart, today’s offer is $84 in savings, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. While this model doesn’t have the dehydration function like the SP101 that currently sells for $210 at Amazon, it is still quite a capable cooker. It can air fry, air roast, air broil, bake, bagel, and toast, combining typical toaster oven functions with an air fryer in one unit. The 1800-watt heating system is capable of handling up to 13-inch pizzas or roughly 4-pounds of air fried food. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds and ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. More details below. 

The Black+Decker Extra Wide Crisp ‘N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven is a notable alternative here. It sells for around $71 shipped at Amazon right now where it carries a 4+ star rating from thousands. It’s not quite as large inside, but it has much of the same feature set for $45 less. 

Be sure to check out the new NutriBullet handheld Immersion Blender and Le Creuset’s cheerful new spring collection, then dive into our home goods deal hub for even more. There you’ll find today’s Gold Box cordless stick vacuum sale, Roborock’s robotic vacs and mops up to $140 off, and a new all-time low on Instant Pot’s Omni Air Fryer Oven, just to name a few. 

More on the Ninja SP100 6-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven:

The Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven packs a lot of features and cooking capacity in a small countertop footprint. Air Fry, Air Roast, Air Broil, Bake, Bagel, Toast—all in one appliance—and when you’re done cooking, reclaim your counter space by simply flipping the oven up and away to clean and store. Air Fry, Air Roast, Air Broil, Bake, Bagel, Toast all in one powerful 1800-watt appliance.

