Eddie Bauer offers backpacks from $8 and adventure-ready styles at $20

Today only, Eddie Bauer offers adventure-ready styles from $20 as well as backpacks for just $8. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. Be ready for the trail and beyond with the Horizon Guide 10-inch Chino Shorts for men. This style is regularly priced at $60, however today you can find them for just $20. They’re available in nine fun color options and also infused with strech, making them perfect for all of your outdoor adventures. The material is infused with UPF 50 sun protection and they’re also water-resistant. Plus, the large pockets allow you to store everyday essentials. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the DSW Spring Sale that’s offering up to 50% off Cole Haan, Nike, adidas, and more.

