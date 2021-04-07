Cole Haan, adidas, Nike, New Balance, more up to 50% off during DSW’s Spring Sale

DSW is currently having a Flash Sale and offering up to 50% off select styles. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can score deals on adidas, Nike, Cole Haan, New Balance, ASICS, Brooks, Steve Madden, and more. VIP Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt II Sneakers. These shoes are a great option for transitioning weather. They’re currently marked down from $60 and originally were priced at $150. This style can be dressed up or down with chino pants, shorts, or joggers alike. You can also choose from three versatile color options and with over 700 reviews, they’re rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the adidas men’s flash sale here with deals from $13.
Our top picks for men include:
- adidas Kaptir Sneakers $43 (Orig. $85)
- Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt II $65 (Orig. $150)
- New Balance 520 V6 Running Shoes $50 (Orig. $65)
- New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi $53 (Orig. $70)
- adidas Response Super Boost $68 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Vans Doheny Sneakers $35 (Orig. $55)
- ASICS GEL-Excite 7 Running Shoes $55 (Orig. $75)
- ASICS GEL-Pulse II Running Shoes $60 (Orig. $90)
- Skechers GOWalk 5 Shoes $35 (Orig. $60)
- adidas Advantage Sneakers $35 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!