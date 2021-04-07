TACKLIFE’s 800A portable jump starter doubles as a 18000mAh battery at $52 (Save 35%)

WorldUS (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TACKLIFE T8 800A Portable Jump Starter for $51.99 shipped with the code K8TO6YSV at checkout. Down from its lofty normal rate of $80, today’s deal matches our last mention and saves you 35%. Whether you have a road trip planned for this spring or just want to be ready to handle anything life throws at you, having a portable jump-starter handy is always a good idea. This model can assist vehicles with up to 7L gas or 5.5L diesel engines, making it compatible with most cars and trucks on the road. It’ll also function as a 18000mAh portable battery to recharge an iPhone or iPad with ease with a 2.1A USB port or the 5V/9V Quick Charge hookup. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Looking to keep a battery charged instead of jump-starting it? If so, Amazon Basics’ Battery Charger is a must-have for your garage at just $20 Prime shipped. It’ll help you avoid dead batteries altogether, as it plugs into a wall, and then hooks up to your car’s battery, keeping it charged and ready to go at any time.

Given that you’ll likely use one of the above options in your garage, be sure that it’s properly lit by adding a 6,000-lumen LED bulb or two to your setup. Right now you can pick up a 3-panel bulb for $17, which marks a new low that we’ve tracked on Amazon’s #1 best-seller here.

More about TACKLIFE’s T8 Portable Jump Starter:

COMPACT AND POWERFUL :The peak current of this jump starter is 800A, rated for car with up to 7.0 liters of gasoline, 5.5 liters of diesel engine. With 18000mAh capacity can this product can jump start your vehicle up to 30 times when it is fully charged. Suitable for most vehicles eg. motorcycles, cars, boats, all-terrain vehicles.

