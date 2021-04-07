Upgrade your garage lighting with a new low on this #1 best-selling 6,000-lumen LED at just $17

Tanbaby (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 60W/6,000-lumen LED Light Bulb for $16.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. For comparison, this bulb normally goes for $32 on Amazon, similar ones fetch around $30, and today’s deal beats our last mention by $3 for a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If your garage is hard to see in due to low light, it’s time to fix that. This bulb delivers 6,000-lumens of brightness from a single light socket. That’s around six times what standard 100W incandescent bulbs offer, making it plenty bright for any scenario. Plus, since there are three individual panels that can be aimed anywhere you need, you’ll be able to easily direct the light where it’s needed. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 15,000 happy customers and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

If you need two bulbs and are on a tighter budget, check out this 2-pack of 2,600-lumen LEDs. This is what I installed in my garage and I absolutely love them. They provide ample light for me to do woodworking projects and only draw 23W each, or a combined 46W. Today’s lead deal uses up 60W for its lighting, so do keep that in mind. You’ll find the 2-pack can be picked up for just $14 on Amazon, saving you an additional $3 over the brighter bulb above.

Need to upgrade your outdoor lighting? Well, Ring just announced its latest Floodlight Cam Pro which does just that. It functions as both an outdoor camera as well as an LED floodlight, doing double duty for your yard.

Tanbaby 6,000-lumen LED Light features:

With 3 ultra-bright adjustable aluminum LED heads,easy to adjust, way brighter than a standard bulb. It features LED technology with 3*48 PCS top quality diodes that total 6000 lumens ,CRI80+, 6000K trippleglow daylight can give you 85% energy saving for your garage.

