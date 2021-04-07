FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Upgrade your garage lighting with a new low on this #1 best-selling 6,000-lumen LED at just $17

-
AmazonHome GoodsGreen DealsTanbaby
New low $17

Tanbaby (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 60W/6,000-lumen LED Light Bulb for $16.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. For comparison, this bulb normally goes for $32 on Amazon, similar ones fetch around $30, and today’s deal beats our last mention by $3 for a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If your garage is hard to see in due to low light, it’s time to fix that. This bulb delivers 6,000-lumens of brightness from a single light socket. That’s around six times what standard 100W incandescent bulbs offer, making it plenty bright for any scenario. Plus, since there are three individual panels that can be aimed anywhere you need, you’ll be able to easily direct the light where it’s needed. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 15,000 happy customers and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

If you need two bulbs and are on a tighter budget, check out this 2-pack of 2,600-lumen LEDs. This is what I installed in my garage and I absolutely love them. They provide ample light for me to do woodworking projects and only draw 23W each, or a combined 46W. Today’s lead deal uses up 60W for its lighting, so do keep that in mind. You’ll find the 2-pack can be picked up for just $14 on Amazon, saving you an additional $3 over the brighter bulb above.

Need to upgrade your outdoor lighting? Well, Ring just announced its latest Floodlight Cam Pro which does just that. It functions as both an outdoor camera as well as an LED floodlight, doing double duty for your yard.

Tanbaby 6,000-lumen LED Light features:

With 3 ultra-bright adjustable aluminum LED heads,easy to adjust, way brighter than a standard bulb. It features LED technology with 3*48 PCS top quality diodes that total 6000 lumens ,CRI80+, 6000K trippleglow daylight can give you 85% energy saving for your garage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Green Deals Tanbaby

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Anker’s eufy RoboVac 30C vacuum just dropped $100...
Wyze Smart Door Lock hits new Amazon low of $86.50 and ...
Add DEWALT’s 31-Pc. Hex Key Ratcheting Wrench Set...
Don’t pay hundreds for a juice extractor, this hi...
Rest your iPhone 12 on elago’s MS2 MagSafe Chargi...
Amazon’s best-selling Weider Pro Bench Kit bundle...
Nintendo Switch accessories from $4.50: Amazon’s ...
Amazon’s #1 best-selling mini Wi-Fi smart plug hi...
Show More Comments

Related

20% off

Right now you can upgrade to 1,500-lumen LED bulbs with a 6-pack for $16 (20% off)

$16 Learn More

Green Deals: Add 30,000-lumens of light to your garage with these LED panels for just $36, more

Learn More
24% off

Govee’s LED floor lamp is a great living room lighting upgrade at a low of $29

$29 Learn More
Reg. $280

Anker’s eufy RoboVac 30C vacuum just dropped $100 on Amazon to $180 + more from $130

$180 Learn More
$148 value

Wyze Smart Door Lock hits new Amazon low of $86.50 and includes an Echo Dot ($148 value)

$86.50 Learn More
Save $100

LaCie Rugged Pro Thunderbolt 3 2TB Portable SSD down to Amazon low at $600 ($100 off)

$600 Learn More
$70 off

LEGO’s 3,600-piece Technic Bugatti Chiron sees rare $70 discount, more from $8

From $8 Learn More
21% off

Add DEWALT’s 31-Pc. Hex Key Ratcheting Wrench Set to your shop at $23.50 (Save 21%)

$23.50 Learn More