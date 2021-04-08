FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s offering compression pants, tops, leggings, and more from $8

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Teslagear Inc. (96% positive feedback) Amazon is currently offering up to 23% off on TSLA compression pants and yoga leggings. Our top pick from this sale is the TSLA Men’s UPF 50+ Quick Dry Long Sleeve Compression Shirt for $12.78. To compare, this shirt is regularly priced at $16 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. This style is great for warm weather workouts and the quick drying fabric was designed to keep you comfortable. You can also choose from an array of fun color options and it will pair nicely with swim trunks, active shorts, joggers, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 5,600 reviews from Amazon customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks. 

Even more deals include: 

Finally, you will wan to check out the DSW Spring Flash Sale to easily update your kicks for warm weather. During this sale you can save up to 50% off Cole Haan, Nike, adidas, and more

TSLA UPF 50 Quick Dry Compression Shirt: 

  • Mix of Polyester & Spandex. Excellent elasticity with enhanced range of motion.
    Non abrasion fabric material with excellent elasticity and durability
    Moisture Sensing/Quick time Dry/TWO-WAY Air Circulation.
    Safeguards your skin from harmful UV rays by more than 99% (UPF 50+)
    TSLA Compression Shirts are made out of Polyester & Spandex. Versatile Baselayer for a variety of sports such as running, yoga, baseball, basketball, soccer, football, bjj, at the gym training and most active workouts including water sports.

