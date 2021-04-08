If you produce video and tend to have a few cameras rolling at once, Elgato Cam Link Pro, the company’s latest capture device, has been unveiled and is ready to streamline your workflow. It slides into a PCIe slot and wields four HDMI ports. Each input can capture in either 4K or 1080p quality, and the company touts this as being a great solution for virtual presentations with one of endless possible setups including “one facecam, a secondary side camera, a third on wide and a fourth overhead.” Continue reading to learn more.

Elgato Cam Link Pro makes next-level, at-home presentations possible

There’s no question that Elgato Cam Link Pro aims to be an all-encompassing capture solution that’s ready to level up almost any setup. The card displays each HDMI input as their own device in apps like OBS, allowing Cam Link Pro to ultimately behave as if it were four separate units.

Elgato Multiview even lets users use all inputs in popular video conferencing solutions like Zoom, Slack, and Microsoft Teams. This means you can have your video feed showcase a variety of view types including picture-in-picture, side-by-side, triple, and quad layouts.

This provides complete flexibility when choosing what device you’d like to use as a webcam, too. Users can hook HDMI-compatible DSLRs and other devices to capture a pristine picture that far surpasses what is typically offered by integrated webcams, and even high-end 4K solutions like Logitech BRIO.

If you’re familiar with the Elgato ecosystem, you may be wondering if Cam Link Pro is compatible with Stream Deck. Unsurprisingly, the answer is yes. Pair it with Elgato Cam Link Pro and you’ll be able to quickly change Multiview layouts, trigger audio clips, adjust lighting, and the list goes on.

Pricing and availability

The new Elgato Cam Link Pro is available for order now and is priced at $359.99. It’s listed at both Amazon and directly at Elgato.com. Shipments are slightly delayed at Amazon, but it’s not uncommon to see delays on products right after they launch there that end up being fulfilled quite a bit sooner than initially planned.

9to5Toys’ Take

My main gripe with Elgato Cam Link Pro is something almost everyone will see from a mile away. It’s a lack of support for 4K60 that instead tops out at a less-exciting 30 frames per second. That being said, it’s not entirely surprising, given the fact that this unit has the power to capture from four different sources at once. Thankfully, dialing resolution down to 1080p makes a 60fps capture possible.

