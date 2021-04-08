Govee’s 1,000-lumen LED flashlight illuminates your spring walks at a low of $17

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1,000-lumen LED Flashlight for $16.99 Prime shipped with the code 7YLJPYFW. Today’s deal saves you $11 and matches our previous mention. This flashlight offers a max brightness of 1,000-lumens, which is great for illuminating a large area outside. It’s also IPX5 water-resistant, meaning you’ll be able to use this flashlight outdoors in all conditions. It runs off of an 18650 battery so you can enjoy rechargeability, ensuring that you won’t have to replace the batteries whenever it dies. It also sports five light modes so you can change between high, medium, low, strobe, and SOS. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

On the more budget-focused end of the spectrum, be sure to consider the Olight I3E EOS LED Flashlight at $10. The I3E EOS has a home in my Leatherman Surge pouch and goes with me everywhere. It’s not the brightest, coming in at 90-lumens, but I can’t tell you how many times it’s come in handy since I got it. Using just a AAA battery, I’ve had mine for nearly a year and only had to change the battery once.

Don’t forget about the discount that we’re tracking on Energizer’s Rechargeable LED Flashlights. Starting at $7.50 each, you’ll find new lows all around here. These flashlights plug directly into the wall, ensuring they’re always charged and ready to use at a moment’s notice.

Govee LED Flashlight features:

Ultra Brightness: Our flashlight is packed with 1000 high-lumen Cree XM-L3 LED, providing bright lighting for outdoor activities or during power outages. The LED have a range of 660ft (200m), which can be used for hiking or camping.

High-Quality Lighting: The tactical flashlight emits non-fading brightness, even as the battery power decreases. The light beams are uniform and unchanging, helping see distant objects clearly.

Cyclic Charging: The safe and reliable 18650 battery (LG cell) provides 5hrs of brightness in Medium mode. Recharge within 6hrs with a 5V/1A adapter (not include) or included Micro USB cable.

