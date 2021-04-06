FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Energizer’s Emergency LED Flashlight plugs into an outlet, now priced from $7.50 (New low)

Amazon is offering the Energizer Rechargeable Emergency LED Flashlight for $8.97 Prime shipped once the on-page $2 off coupon has been clipped. You can also grab a 3-pack for $24.03 or a 6-pack at $45.10 with no coupon required. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. No matter which route you take, you’ll score roughly 20% off what these flashlight bundles tend to cost. You can also rest easy knowing that every offer above delivers a new all-time low. We’ve all been caught without power from time to time. These moments serve as a quick reminder of how much we take light bulbs for granted. Once armed with Energizer’s emergency flashlight you’ll be able to illuminate up to a 30-meter path at a moment’s notice. Best of all, this unit is rechargeable and boast retractable prongs that allow you to easily refuel whenever your standard outlet comes back online. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

It’s difficult to find a rechargeable flashlight that undercuts the deal above. If you are willing to opt for batteries and forfeit built-in prongs, consider this 2-pack of EVEREADY LED Flashlights for $6 Prime shipped. Amazon shoppers love them with an average rating of 4.6/5 stars from just under 4,700 folks.

Yet another rechargeable deal you may be interested in is on Anker’s Powerhouse 200 at a low of $170. And for some added indoor illumination, have a look at the Lavish Home all-in-one Floor Lamp/End Table Combo at $89. Oh, and be sure to have a look at the way Timex’s Celestial Opulence Watch lights up. It’s been marked down to $55 alongside other standout timepieces that are now up to 47% off.

Energizer Rechargeable Emergency LED Flashlight features:

  • Stay prepared with this rechargeable handheld compact flashlight. It plugs safely into the wall outlet, and will automatically turn on when you experience a power outage/blackout, so you won’t be left in the dark!
  • Automatically turns on when plugged in when the power goes out. Perfect for hurricane supplies and hurricane kits, survival kits, AND emergency light. Stay safe with an Energizer emergency light in each room.
  • Built-in battery recharges overnight when plugged into a wall outlet, delivering a runtime of up to 3. 5 hours. You can unplug from the wall and use as a regular handheld flashlight for portable light in emergencies!

