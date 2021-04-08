FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Have Alexa + Assistant clean your home with the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C MAX at $200

$80 off $200

Anker’s official eufy Amazon storefront is offering its BoostIQ RoboVac 30C MAX Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $199.99 shipped. Down $80 from its normal going rate, today’s deal comes within $1 of its all-time low on Amazon and is the best available. You’ll find both Alexa and Assistant compatibility here, which allows you to enjoy voice controlling your robotic vacuum from the couch. With 2000Pa of suction power, it can pull out dirt that’s pushed deep in the carpet. With 100-minutes of cleaning on a single charge, you’ll be able to have it tidy up the entire house before it heads back to its base. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Update 4/8 @ 2:14 PM: Roborock Technology Co. Ltd (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its E4 Wi-Fi Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner at $155.99 shipped with the code ROCKE4MOP at checkout in refurbished condition. Down from its $270 list price in new condition and $210 sale right now, today’s deal beats our last mention by $39 for a new low that we’ve tracked. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Ships with a 90-day warranty.

Ditching the Wi-Fi-connectivity in the deal above saves even more. Just $100 when you clip the on-page coupon will score you a remote-controlled robot vacuum that will still clean your home just the same. This vacuum also doesn’t offer LiDAR mapping, so do keep that in mind.

Don’t forget that the eufy RoboVac 30C smart robot vacuum is down to $180 on Amazon, saving you $100 from its normal going rate. Plus, we’ve got more deals priced from $130, giving you options in all budgets to automatically clean your home.

More on the Anker eufy RoboVac 30C:

  • Wi-Fi Convenience: The EufyHome app, and Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant voice control-services let you accomplish your vacuuming needs with zero effort from you.
  • Worry-Free Cleaning: Set Boundary Strips and the robotic vacuum cleaner’s slim 2.85” body with—upgraded to 1500Pa* suction—only cleans the areas you want.
  • BoostIQ Technology: The robotic vacuum cleaner will automatically increase suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed—so you get the best clean.

