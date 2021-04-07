Anker’s eufy RoboVac 30C vacuum just dropped $100 on Amazon to $180 + more from $130

The official Anker eufy Amazon store is now offering its BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $179.99 shipped. Regularly $280 these days, this $100 off the going rate, within $10 of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon, and the best we can find. This model seems to sit in the sweet spot between affordable and having just enough features to make it worth owning one, and especially so at this price. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant via compatible devices, it sports 1500Pa suction power to reach deep into carpets but is also slender enough to squeeze under the couch. It provides 100 minutes of autonomous cleaning before it makes its wayback to the included charging dock and starts back up again to finish the job. A remote control (also has smartphone control), boundary strips to create no-go zones, and a cleaning tool will also show up in the box. Rated 4+ stars from over 11,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

But if it’s just the most basic possible robot cleaner you’re after, check out the ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vac. Regularly $160 at Amazon, there’s now a $30 on-page coupon you can clip to bring the price down to $129.99 shipped. This one also falls into that sweet spot mentioned above, but is now even more affordable. The feature set is mostly the same as the RoboVac 30C alongside the impressive 4+ star rating from over 14,000 Amazon customers, but it won’t reach quite as deep down into your carpets when it comes to suction power.

Looking for something more high-tech with mopping capabilities as well? We are also still tracking deep price drops on Roborock’s robotic vacs and mops at up to $140 off right here. Then go browse through our hands-on review for the ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ and check out Wyze’s latest 1.5-pound handheld vacuum as well.

Wi-Fi Convenience: The EufyHome app, and Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant voice control-services let you accomplish your vacuuming needs with zero effort from you.

Worry-Free Cleaning: Set Boundary Strips and the robotic vacuum cleaner’s slim 2.85” body with—upgraded to 1500Pa* suction—only cleans the areas you want.

BoostIQ Technology: The robotic vacuum cleaner will automatically increase suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed—so you get the best clean.

