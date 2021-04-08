TAG Heuer is dropping its latest in the Aquaracer series – the Aquaracer Professional 300 – for the price of a used car. And not a beater either; consistent with the premium prices you’d expect from the luxury brand, getting in on what’s latest and greatest will run you a full three grand. Now, if you’re like me, you’re probably wondering why? What makes this watch so special that it costs you 50% more than both stimulus checks combined? Let’s take a closer look.

A closer look at the Aquaracer Professional 300

Let’s start with the hard specs. The Aquaracer Professional 300 comes with a 43mm fine-brushed steel case, a ceramic turning bezel, and water-resistance up to 300-meters. This is on the above-average side for typical diving watches, most ranging from 100- to 200-meter capability. When TAG Heuer says professional, they mean it – you have to be decked out with some serious protective gear if you ever want to see depths that low. The steel band features folding-clasp push buttons, and a myriad of classic design choices, like the embossed TAG Heuer diver on the back.

And then the really hard specs, (so if you’re not here to learn about watch mechanics, you can skip this part.) Under the hood, we’ve got TAG Heuer’s latest Calibre 5 Automatic with a 38-hour power reserve and 4Hz balance frequency. For anyone who’d need to Google that like I did, that just means the internal balance wheel is swinging insanely fast (28,800 times per hour) which adds up to more accurate timekeeping. The higher the Hz, the smaller the interval of time the watch can accurately keep.

Pricing and availability

As mentioned above, the TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 300 will cost you quite the pretty penny – 300,000 of them, actually. They’re available for sale right now, having officially launched just yesterday for $3,000. It comes in three exciting, unique colors such as: black, gray, and for the bad-boy divers who just can’t play the rules, blue.

But if none of those diving suit, you can also get the Aquaracer Professional 300 in a mossy green and a limited edition modeled off the Ref. 844, TAG Heuer’s original diving watch. This $4,200 green version is constructed from grade-2 titanium with a rugged, sandblasted finish, as opposed to the traditional steel. And the Ref. 844-inspired model touts a classic radium dial and hands, and a grade-t titanium case that’s ready to handle anything.

9to5Toys’ take:

If you don’t have $3,000 to blow on a luxury diving watch, I’m gonna go ahead and say don’t. And if you do have $3,00 to blow on a luxury diving watch, I’m going to beg you not to. Instead, consider put that money to use helping your local community. Don’t get me wrong, it’s a nice watch – arguably the nicest watch. But you can spend a fraction of that money on any number of premium diving watches, and put the rest towards making an enormous difference in someone’s life. You get a much wider selection of style, the same functionality, and while many are backed up by warranties, you can cycle through about a dozen before you get close to that patented TAG Heuer price-tag.

