will.i.am launches Xupermask “smart mask” with built-in fans, earbuds, Bluetooth 5.0, more

will.i.am is launching one of the first-ever publicly available “smart mask” called, poignantly, Xupermask. Designed by Jose Fernandez, known best for his legendary costume work in Black Panther and in collaboration with Honeywell, Xupermask is going all-in on style and functionality. It comes decked out with two built-in fans, LED lights, noise-cancelling earbuds and microphone with Bluetooth 5.0. In the box, you’ll also find thee months of HEPA filters, a charging cable, replaceable ear tips, and a fanny pack. But that doesn’t begin to cover everything under the hood of this latest breakthrough in PPE technology. Head below for more info.

Xupermask: xuperheroes wear masks

One part sci-fi vision, two parts top-notch engineering, Xupermask grounds itself in history as one of the world’s first smart mask to actually ship. (While Razer’s Project Hazel mask was announced back in January, we’re yet to see any finished products hit the shelves, virtual or otherwise.) And to fully deliver on their “xuperhero” motif, Honeywell pulled in real-life superhero designer Jose Fernandez for the job. But what makes this futuristic, (or mildly apocalyptic, depending on your outlook,) smart mask fit for superhuman-kind?

Built for adventure, the Xupermask features two 3-speed ventilation fans with HEPA filter protection. This allows maximum airflow in and out of the mask, ready for even the most high-octane activities. Inside, you’ll also find a noise reduction microphone and noise-canceling earbuds, all with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. So whether you’re taking calls on the go, or chasing down the bad guy, you won’t have to miss a beat. Sound controls are ingrained in the material, with magnetic earbud docking on each side.

For nighttime visibility, Xupermask also features built-in LED glow lights outlining the ventilators. The last few bells and whistles include its two lithium-ion batteries, LED power indicators, and buttons for the fan/lights/audio. Xupermask can run up to seven hours off a single charge, with a charging time of about two hours.

Pricing and Availability

Xupermask is available right now for sale online, having launched on April 8, and costs $300. Quite the investment, it seems Xupermask is intended as a last-stop shop for your pandemic needs. Although not limited just to COVID protection, it’s an all-around protective mask that will serve you well into this flu-season and the next. You can buy it in two colorways: classic jet black, or a white body with orange ventilation.

9to5Toys’ take:

Unpopular opinion, but I intend to keep wearing a mask well after herd-immunization. Not quite to the staunch degree I do now, but I really don’t mind the extra protection. Cold and flu-season is always a struggle, but it also keeps my face warm, and seems to help me with seasonal allergies. For these reasons, I’m pretty excited about Xupermask and even more PPE innovations to come. It’s a steep price tag, and not one I can personally see myself paying. But with the noise-cancelling earbuds, extra ventilation, and killer style, I think this is a worthy expenditure if you’ve got the cash to realize it.

