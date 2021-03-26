FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Razer’s RGB rechargeable N95 smart face mask concept is actually going into production

Back in January during CES 2021, we featured a concept Razer face mask, complete with RGB lighting, N95 filtration, and more. Simply known as Project Hazel at the time, it appeared as though it was going to remain in the concept phase indefinitely — until now. Once just an interesting idea, the high-tech Razer face mask now appears as though it will indeed go into production and up for sale thereafter. Head below for more details on Project Hazel, “the world’s smartest mask.”

Razer face mask coming soon

As we mentioned last time around, the Razer face mask is not your average face cover. It is a “smart mask” with a transparent front panel (presumably to make reading lips a little bit easier), a built-in voice amplification rig, and a rechargeable ventilation system. The mask also houses an N95 respirator that can filter 95% of airborne particles alongside auto-sterilization via the UV light-equipped case. 

But this is Razer, after all, so it just had to fit some RBG lighting action in somewhere. That somewhere comes by way of a ring surrounding the microphone/amplification array that sports the brand’s famous Chroma RBG lighting customizations. 

All once seemingly just a cool idea the folks at Razer had to show off at CES with the rest of the gear that will never see the light of day, the new Razer face mask is “going to be a reality,” according to an interview with CEO Min-Liang Tan via Yahoo Finance. Liang confided with, “I think moving forward we decided — and I can tell you now — we are going to proceed in making it a reality and ship the smart mask.”

Razer is pretty confident, and rightfully so, that we will, or should, be all wearing face masks for quite some time still, despite vaccinations and the like:

We’ve realised that even with vaccinations we are hearing you still have to be masked up because there is still the risk factor…Secondly, there are also many countries that are unlikely that are going to get the…vaccinations in the next year or even two so travelling everyone should be very careful.

9to5Toys’ Take

While there are no details on when the Razer face mask will come to market, judging by the Yahoo interview, it’s really only a matter of time here. While some of the feature set is a bit gimmicky, the rechargeable ventilation system and N95 ratings are surely a good thing, although they, along with the RGB situation, also make it sound like this thing is going to be far more expensive than any of us would have hoped for. 

