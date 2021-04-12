FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Blu-ray + 4K from $7: 2001 A Space Odyssey, Ghostbusters, Indiana Jones, much more

Amazon is discounting a selection of Blu-ray and 4K movies today, headlined by 2001: A Space Odyssey Remastered on Blu-ray for $9.99 Prime shipped. Down from its $14 or so normal going rate, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked since it fell to $7.50 back in June of last year. This movie, which was released back in 1968, depicts what happens when a race begins between computers (HAL) and humans to reach monoliths that have been placed on various planets to see who will achieve the next step in evolution…even though nobody knows exactly what that means at the time. Rated 4.6/5 stars, but for those who aren’t fans of space-themed movies, we’ve got plenty of other Blu-rays listed down below.

More Blu-ray + 4K Deals:

Don’t miss the latest Apple TV show sale. You’ll find entire seasons priced at $10 or less, including The Office, Fleabag, Orange is the new Black, NCIS, Criminal Minds, and many others.

More about 2001: A Space Odyssey:

“2001” is a story of evolution. Sometime in the distant past, someone or something nudged evolution by placing a monolith on Earth (presumably elsewhere throughout the universe as well). Evolution then enabled humankind to reach the moon’s surface, where yet another monolith is found, one that signals the monolith placers that humankind has evolved that far. Now a race begins between computers (HAL) and human (Bowman) to reach the monolith placers. The winner will achieve the next step in evolution, whatever that may be. Written by Larry Cousins

