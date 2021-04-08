FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple discounts select TV show seasons to $10 or less: The Office, Fleabag, more

-
AppleMediaITunes
Shop now $10 or less

Following up its mind-bending movie sale from earlier in the week, Apple is back today with a batch of TV show season discounts for $10 or less. With fan-favorites like the Office, Fleabag and Orange Is the New Black to new Netflix series and more, there are plenty of ways to expand your library. Everything on sale today will become a permanent part of your digital collection, making it great time to grab your favorite shows before they leave streaming services. Head below for all of our top picks.

Apple TV show season discounts go live:

Apple is discounting a selection of TV shows to $9.99 or less per season. Down from the usual $20 or so per season price tags, these are some of the best prices to date and a great chance to load up your library of content. Here are all of our top picks.

And then don’t forget that you can still save on a collection of mind-bending movies and more in the iTunes sale that Apple kicked off earlier in the week. With highlights like the Knives Out, The Truman Show, Fight Club, and more on sale, prices start at $1.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

ITunes

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Woot launches 1-day Apple Watch and iPhone sale from $1...
Score a year of Popular Mechanics magazine for under $6...
Strap this leather Apple Watch band on your wrist for j...
Stream 3-months of SiriusXM’s Premium Service for...
Apple’s latest iPad Air delivers Magic Keyboard s...
Save up to $250 on unlocked iPhone 11 Pro at all-time l...
Apple’s $10 or less Mind-Bending Movie sale has K...
Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini with 512GB of storage ...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day sale, iPad Pro Magic Keyboard hits new lows, rare Philips Hue discounts, more

Learn More
Save now

Apple’s $10 or less Mind-Bending Movie sale has Knives Out, Fight Club, more from $1

From $1 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: April 8, 2021 – Apple Watch and iPhone sale, OnePlus 8T, more

Listen now
Reg. $18+

Load up on 12-pack Muscle Milk protein shakes at $10.50 (Vanilla or chocolate, Reg. $18+)

$10.50 Learn More
60% off

Teva Spring Sale offers deals from $17 and up to 60% off hundeds of styles

From $17 Learn More

Marshall updates popular Emberton Bluetooth speaker with two new colorways

Learn More
Reg. $90+

Prime members can score the DeLonghi Ariete Conical Burr Coffee Grinder for $60 (Reg. $90+)

$60 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: ESR USB-C to Lightning Cable $12 (Save 30%), more

From $6 Learn More