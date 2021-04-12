FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lutron’s HomeKit-enabled Caseta wireless dimmer starter kit includes two switches for $132

-
Smart Home
2021 low $132

Amazon is offering the HomeKit-compatible Lutron Caseta Wireless Deluxe Dimmer Bridge Smart Start Kit for $131.90 shipped. Down from its $165 normal going rate, this marks a 2021 low that we’ve tracked and is the second-best we’ve seen since around mid-December. Featuring compatibility with HomeKit, Assistant, Alexa, and more, this is great for a variety of smart home setups. You’ll find that today’s deal includes the hub, two in-wall smart switches, and two wireless remotes for a great all-in-one setup. Lutron lets you set the lights up so that way they turn on as soon as you arrive home, which can be both welcoming and comforting. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Save some cash when ditching the Lutron namesake for an option for meross. Right now you can grab two HomeKit-compatible smart switches for $38 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. The main thing to keep in mind here is that you won’t have the two wireless remotes, though they still have the ability to dim your lights.

However, you could instead opt for the HomeKit-enabled Lutron Caseta Deluxe Smart Switch Kit for $134 shipped. It’s on sale for 20% off from its normal going rate right now, and the main difference here is that you don’t get dimmer control over your lights.

More about Lutron’s Deluxe Dimmer Kit:

  • Set lights to automatically adjust with changing seasons so your family always comes back to a well-lit home; you can also enable the Smart Away feature to randomly turn your lights on and off to look like you’re home even if you’re away.
  • Caseta connects with more leading smart home devices – including Alexa, Apple Home Kit, the Google Assistant, Serena shades and Sonos – than any other smart lighting control brand
  • Caseta puts the smarts in the switch so you can control your lights a variety of ways – via the free Lutron app, your voice, or from the wall. You can create personalized schedules to turn on, off, or dim lights at set times to best fit your everyday routines, or activate favorite lighting scenes with the touch of a button

