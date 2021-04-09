Lutron’s HomeKit-enabled Caseta Deluxe Smart Switch Kit drops to $124 (Save 20%)

Amazon currently offers the Lutron Caseta Deluxe Smart Switch Kit for $123.95 shipped. Normally fetching $155, you’re saving 20% with today’s offer marking the best discount of the year and the third-lowest price to date. This comes within $8 of the all-time low, as well. Lutron’s Caseta Deluxe kit is a more affordbale way to achieve whole-home lighting without having to swap out every light bulb. The two included in-wall switches pair with the bundled smart bridge and a wireless pico remote, bringing HomeKit control to overhead lighting. There’s also Alexa and Assistant support, as well as scheduling features and more. Over 820 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those who only need to bring a single light switch into their smart home can save even more by opting for this Lutron Caseta Wireless Dimmer Kit instead at $80. Delivering much of the same HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant features noted above, you’re only getting a single in-wall switch with this package, as well as the bundled hub and pico remote. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Then go check out all of the other markdowns in our smart home guide as we close out the week. An all-time low has returned on ecobee’s HomeKit SmartCamera at $80, which is joined by the Siri-enabled August Wi-Fi Smart Lock for $196.

Lutron Caseta Deluxe Smart Switch Kit features:

Ensure you and your family always enter a well-lit home. Use the smart switch to set your front porch lights to turn on at dusk, ensuring your home is not dark when you return. Create personalized schedules to turn lights on and off at set times to best fit your everyday routines and activate customized lighting scenes with just the touch of a button. Schedule your outdoor lights to turn on every night, as the sun sets – even when the seasons change and you gain or lose an hour. The geofencing feature allows you to never have to worry that you forgot to turn off the lights – set your lights to instantly turn off the minute you leave your home.

