Reebok boosts your spring workouts with extra 50% off clearance: Running shoes, more

For a limited time only, Reebok takes extra 50% off clearance with code SPRINGSZN at checkout. Plus, the same promo code offers 40% off sitewide too. During this sale you can find deals on running shoes, sneakers, apparel, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders over $49. Our top pick from this sale is the Zig Elusion Energy Shoes that are sure to boost your spring training sessions. This style is currently marked down to $45 and originally were priced at $100. These shoes are supportive, which is great for quick movements as well as cushioned to help promote comfort. They have sizing for both men and women alike and the all white coloring is versatile to pair with any workout outfit. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Reebok customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

