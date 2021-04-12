FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Upgrade your outdoor space with 48-feet of LED string lighting at a low of $24

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 48-foot Outdoor LED String Light for $23.99 shipped with the code NSIM5Q8P. Normally $34, today’s deal beats our last mention by $2 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Now that spring is here, it’s time to consider giving your outdoor space an overhaul for family BBQs and more. This 48-foot string of LED lights is perfect for adding a bit of flair to your backyard. Essentially, you’ll find 15 individual dimmable bulbs here, which lets you set the mood in your outdoor living space. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

A must with these lights is this 40-pack of hangers for $10 Prime shipped. These will make your life super easy when it comes time to set up these lights. Plus, since it’s all clip-based, there will be no damage left behind when it’s time to break it down.

Ready to make your interior lights smart and voice-controlled? Well, you’ll find this deal we found on Lutron’s HomeKit-enabled Caseta wireless dimmer starter kit a great buy. It’s down to $132 right now, which is the best price that we’ve seen in 2021.

More about Govee’s Outdoor LED String Light:

Shatterproof & Waterproof: With a heavy-duty plastic lampshade, the bulbs are protected from bad weahter or falls. The LED bulbs also feature an IP65 water-resistant rating, making them durable and safe for outdoor use.

