Add telephoto + more to your iPhone 12/mini with this 3-in-1 smartphone lens kit for $12

AMIR-US Direct (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Criacr 3-pack Smartphone Lens Kit for $11.99 Prime shipped with the code JBNVLOS4 at checkout. This is down 40% from its normal going rate and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. If you have an iPhone 12 or 12 mini, then you know that there’s no telephoto lens on your device. Well, if that bothers you, then today’s lead deal is a simple solution to that problem. It includes telephoto, wide, and fisheye lenses that clip to the back of your phone providing different fields of view for photos or videos. Plus, it’s ultra-compact, meaning you can easily keep it in a backpack or purse for quick access. Rated 4.1/5 stars from thousands of happy customers.

Now, this is one of the most budget-friendly ways to upgrade your mobile photography game. Considering you’re saving around $9 with today’s lead deal, there is one more thing we recommend picking up. Just $7 Prime shipped will score you a Bluetooth-enabled remote shutter, which lets you take a picture without having to tap your display.

More about the Criacr Lens Kit:

180° fisheye lens +0.6X wide angle lens + 15X macro lens. Higher lens clarity, no vignetting, micro distortion

Made of high-class glass. Professional HD Lens reduces glass flare & ghosting caused by reflections. Covered by light weight and strong shell. PVC made clip avoids scratching your cell phone. Tiny clip-on detachable HD lens, professional but easy to use.

Each lens can be used separately, you don’t need to screw one into another for shooting anymore, it will be more convenient for you.

