Smartphone Accessories: iOttie iON 10W Qi Stand $22 (25% off), more

Amazon is currently offering iOttie iON 10W Qi Wireless Charging Stand for $22.50. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally selling for $30, today’s offer is good for a 25% price cut, marks the third-best price we’ve seen to date, and is the lowest in over three months. Comprised of a soft feathered fabric, this model features a more premium design than your average wireless charging pad. Plus, not only does it support 10W charging speeds, but also 7.5W. That means iPhones can take advantage of fast charging, as well. Its stand design makes it an ideal desktop companion for checking on notifications and the like throughout the day. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 2,200 shoppers.
The iON Wireless fast charger stand integrates the power of Qi wireless fast charging technology with an angled design ideal for viewing content at home or in the office. The wireless fast charger for Samsung or iPhone allows you to charge conveniently without cords by simply resting the device against the anti-slip pad.
The design of the wireless phone charger features two Qi coils allow for wireless charging in portrait or landscape mode. The iON Wireless Qi charger Stand is designed with a 65 degree tilt that allows for viewing content or notifications while charging wirelessly at home or in the office.
