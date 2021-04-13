FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Backcountry x Simms fly fishing apparel and accessory collection

The latest Backcountry x Simms collaboration features the best apparel and gear for your fly fishing needs. If you’re not familiar with Simms, they’re a performance fishing gear line. Inside this collection you will find waders for both men and women, backpacks, jackets, and more. Backcountry currently has free shipping on all orders when you apply promo code Free2Day at checkout as well. Be sure to head below the jump to find out more about the Backcountry x Simms collection and check out our guide to the Nordstrom Mother’s Day Gift Guide here.

If you’re not getting bites, it’s time to bounce. But moving around the stream to find the perfect spot is riddled with obstacles, and traditional fly fishing gear and waders can weigh you down. So, we partnered with legendary fishing outfitter Simms to access those hard-to-reach waters. Reel in these waders and more apparel & accessories in the collection to keep you transitioning from the boat to the bank and anywhere else the fish will rise.

Flyweight Stockingfoot Pant + Wader

If you’re going to fly fish, the Flyweight Stockingfoot Wader pants are a must-have. These durable waders were made for long days of casting and are available in a women’s or men’s sizing option. The suspenders are adjustable and the material is breathable. Plus, the pants feature self-draining thigh pockets to keep your essentials secure. These waders are priced at $500 and will easily become a go-to in your fishing wardrobe.

Backcountry x Simms Technical Shell Jacket

The Backcountry x Simms Technical Shell Jacket is waterproof and great for fishing as well as spring weather. The drawcord-adjustable hood and hem help seal out wind gusts. This jacket can be worn by both men or women alike, and it also has a mesh chest pocket to store small essentials. I really love the teal coloring and the chest has a logo for both brands. This jacket is priced at $300 and features durable materials to last for years to come. Plus, it’s also highly packable to store away or travel with.

