Mother’s Day is quickly approaching in the US. Now is a great time to start thinking about what you’re going to get for that special someone, and Nordstrom has made it easy with a convenient gift guide. With hundreds of top brands included, Nordstrom made categories including Moms on the Move, Home-Inspired Ideas, the New Mom, and more. Plus, you can also search by price including ideas for under $25, $50, or $100. Nordstrom also has free delivery on all orders, and you can add a free gift message, purchase a $2 DIY gift-box kit, or have your item gift-boxed for $3. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from each category of the Nordstrom Mother’s Day Gift Guide. You will also want to check out our guide to Le Creuset’s colorful new spring collection here.

Nordstrom Mother’s Day ideas under $25

Jewelry is always a great Mother’s Day gift idea and the Little Words Project Mama Bracelet is a no-brainer. This bracelet goes with any outfit and is priced at $20. Plus, each bracelet comes with a tag inscribed with a registration code that can be used to register your bracelet on the Little Words Project app or website, inducting you into the Nice Girl Gang, a community of women dedicated to building each other up.

Another idea from the Nordstrom Mother’s Day Guide under $25 is the David and Young Ariana PonyFlow Hat. Since warm weather is here or approaching in your area, this hat is a great way to keep your eyes shaded. It’s also lightweight, well-ventilated, easily fits a ponytail, and you can choose from four color options.

Gift ideas for the mom on the move

Jogger pants are very on-trend for this spring and the Zella Live-In Style is a great Mother’s Day gift idea. This style is great for casual events, workouts, lounging, and more. The tie waist allows for a perfect fit and you can choose from several versatile color options. Plus, with over 1,000 positive reviews, they’re rated 4.5/5 stars and priced at $59.

If you have a mom who likes to work out or run, the On Cloud Shoes are a fantastic choice. These running shoes were designed to literally make you feel like you’re on a cloud. They’re flexible, supportive, cushioned, and come in a variety of colors. This style is priced at $130 and will easily become their favorite shoe.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!